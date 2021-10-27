Police name 25-year-old killed in Southwest Atlanta shooting

article

The Atlanta Police Department said investigators are working to find witnesses to an Oct. 19 shooting in Southwest Atlanta that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Police said 25-year-old Kamafi Lowe was shot to death at 303 Atwood Street SW in Atlanta.

Police said officers were there at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 19 and discovered a man, identified as Lowe, with a gunshot wound. Police said the wound was fatal, and Lowe died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

