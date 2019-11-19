Police: Monroe officer shoots suspect outside hotel

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Monroe.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Haven Inn on West Spring Street. Police told FOX 5 between 9 and 9:30 p.m. they got a 911 hang-up call from someone at the hotel. Responding officers determined the call stemmed from some kind of dispute.

Suspect Injured

According to police, the situation escalated and one of the four responding officers fired at an adult male suspect. Paramedics rushed the injured suspect to a hospital in Athens with non-fatal injuries.

No officers were hurt and no one else was placed under arrest.

Officers on the scene couldn't say what led up to the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to look at what happened.

Monroe police will also conduct an internal inquiry. The involved officer has been placed on routine leave pending the outcome of those investigations.

This is the 76th officer-involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year.