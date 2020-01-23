Police: Missing, disabled Hapeville woman found and returned home

Hapeville Police said the missing 34-year-old disabled woman, was found Friday evening.

According to police, Cierro Shantay Alexander was found around 6:45 p.m. and has returned home to her family. She had previously been missing since January 18.

Alexander had last been spotted wearing a red jacket with a fur collar at 845 N Central Avenue in Hapeville. She is described as an African-American woman, 5 ft. 3 inches in height, and weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Authorities believed she might have been traveling by walking.

