Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station

Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station.

The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. on Nov, 7, the men were seen entering a vehicle that had been parked at the gas station.

The men then left the gas station in a white Pontiac G6 that had a missing front bumper and an Illinois license plate.

If you have any information that could help identify the men, call investigators at 770-288-7343. the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips to 770-220-7009.