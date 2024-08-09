Police searching for 2 men suspected in Atlanta vape pen theft

Atlanta police need your help finding two men accused of stealing vape pens from a Peachtree Hills store.

The theft happened on Tuesday at the Savi Provisions on the 300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue.

According to police, the two men stole multiple boxes of vape pens and then fled the store.

Authorities shared a photo taken from a nearby business' surveillance footage showing the two suspected shoplifters.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.