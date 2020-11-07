Police: Man, woman connected to deadly Forest Park nightclub shooting

article

Forest Park police are asking the public's help to find a man and woman who may have information about a deadly shooting in a nightclub.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Nov. 1 at the Rumors Night Club on the 3,900 block of Jonesboro Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, identified as Wayne James Jr., with a gunshot wound to his chest.

James was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police believe that "some type of altercation" started inside the club which led to the shooting and shared photos of a man and woman who may know about the shooting.

If you have any information, please call the Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366, Sgt. Hollowood at 404-608-2366 ext. 706, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477

