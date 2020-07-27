Police: Man with knives threatens Atlanta firefighters

article

Officers have arrested a man armed accused of threatening Atlanta firefighters with two knives.

The fire crew had been called to a downtown location on an injury call.

"Out of nowhere, seemingly, a man came at the engine," said Paul Gerdis, who is president of the Atlanta Firefighters Union.

Authorities say the man, who is 52-years-old, took the handles of the knives and started banging on the windshield, cracking it.

The fire supervisor ordered his men to remain in the cab. Before the erratic behavior of the attacker, police had already been asked to accompany the crew to the call.

When officers got there, they subdued the man.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and damaging government property.

"This is the third time since the beginning of summer that our firefighters have come under attack," Gerdis said.

