Police: Man who fled from deadly crash apprehended, charged with murder

A man who police say fled the scene of an accident where two people were killed last week was taken into custody.

According to the Murray County Sheriff's Office, Tommy and Kristen Nickels of Crandall died after a car crash on on Hwy 411. Eyewitness said that a second vehicle was involved and had fled.

Investigators determined they were looking for the driver of a silver 2006 Suzuki Reno.

On August 4, authorities arrested the suspect, Anthony “Tony” Brown at his home off Hwy 411 after a short foot chase. Investigators also discovered the burned remains of a 2006 silver Suzuki Reno behind the residence.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle, two counts of felony murder, and 2nd degree arson.