Police: Man wanted in assault of Clayton County girl may be fleeing to Virginia

Clayton County police are searching for a suspect they say is on the run after assaulting a girl last year.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Dec. 22, officers received a report of an assault on a juvenile girl in the Riverdale area.

In their investigation, police say they identified a suspect in the assault as 35-year-old Ernesto Munoz-Campos.

According to police, Munoz-Campos is known to work in construction and could be living near Marietta or fleeing to Virginia.

The wanted man is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Munoz-Campos could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.