Police: Man wanted in assault at Hobby Lobby

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault at a Hobby Lobby store in Dunwoody.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Hobby Lobby on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

According to the police, a teenage girl said an unknown man grabbed her bottom and ran off.

The victim called out to her mom and the suspect quickly left the store, police said.

Dunwoody police have released a surveillance image of the man believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.