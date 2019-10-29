Police: Man steals 'Shop with a Cop' donation box

Police in Flowery Branch are looking for a man they say stole donations meant to help families have a little brighter holiday.

The Flowery Branch Police Department released a surveillance photo of a man who they say stole a donation box for "Shop with a Cop" from the Liberty Candy Company on Oct. 26.

Officials say the suspect is around 5-feet-6-inches tall and walks with a limp.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Flowery Branch Police Department.