Police: Man steals 'Shop with a Cop' donation box
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Police in Flowery Branch are looking for a man they say stole donations meant to help families have a little brighter holiday.
The Flowery Branch Police Department released a surveillance photo of a man who they say stole a donation box for "Shop with a Cop" from the Liberty Candy Company on Oct. 26.
Officials say the suspect is around 5-feet-6-inches tall and walks with a limp.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Flowery Branch Police Department.