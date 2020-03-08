Police: Man shot to death in Dacula after attending funeral

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened after a funeral in Gwinnett County.

Police say the victim went outside, got into an altercation, and was shot. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Gwinnett County police say around 1:55 Sunday morning, an officer responded to a person shot call on the 2500 block of Kachina Trail in Dacula.

When the officer got to the scene, they found the 35-year-old man shot in the chest.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say the victim, whose identity has not been released, had been found by family and friends outside the Dacula home.

At the time, the group had gathered after attending a funeral earlier. Police say the victim went outside, had an altercation, and was shot.

Officers are working to gather more information. They have not yet released the identity of any possible suspects.