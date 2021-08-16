Police: Man shot leaving Lenox Square
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot after walking out of Lenox Square on Monday afternoon.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department met the man at Grady Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. after being taken from the scene in a private vehicle.
The man told officers he was shot while exiting the popular Buckhead shopping mall.
Lenox Square in Atlanta (FOX 5)
Police said the suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
The name of the victim has not been released.
