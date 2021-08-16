Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man shot leaving Lenox Square

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Lenox Square in Atlanta (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot after walking out of Lenox Square on Monday afternoon.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department met the man at Grady Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. after being taken from the scene in a private vehicle.

The man told officers he was shot while exiting the popular Buckhead shopping mall.

Lenox Square in Atlanta (FOX 5)

Police said the suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

