Police: Man shot leaving Lenox Square

Police said a man was shot after walking out of Lenox Square on Monday afternoon.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department met the man at Grady Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. after being taken from the scene in a private vehicle.

The man told officers he was shot while exiting the popular Buckhead shopping mall.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

