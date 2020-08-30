Police: Man shot in the leg during attempted armed robbery

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the 500 block of Greensferry Avenue SW around 1:40 pm.

According to investigators, a gunman approached the victim and attempted to rob him. After failing to rob the male, the gunman shot the victim in the leg and then left the scene.

Police said the suspect had dreadlocks.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was reported as being alert and conscious.

An investigation continues.

