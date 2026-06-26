Joystick Gamebar sets final day of service on Edgewood Avenue

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The Brief Joystick Gamebar is moving away from its long-time home on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta after operating there for nearly 14 years. The popular local business announced that its final day of service at the current Edgewood Avenue location will be July 12. Co-owner Johnny shared a heartfelt message thanking regulars, staff and neighbors while promising to reveal the new location soon.



Joystick Gamebar announced it will close its doors on Edgewood Avenue on July 12 as the business prepares to relocate after nearly 14 years on the historic street.

Co-owner Johnny shared the news in an emotional social media post thanking the Atlanta community.

Joystick Gamebar Relocation

What we know:

Joystick Gamebar co-owner Johnny announced that the establishment is moving from its location on Edgewood Avenue after nearly 14 years. The final day of service at the current spot will be July 12.

The owners plan to announce where the bar is landing in a couple of weeks. Johnny expressed gratitude to the bartenders, door staff, DJs, comics, hosts, vendors, artists, bands, neighbors and regulars who supported the venue.

Future Atlanta Location

What we don't know:

Establishment management has not yet confirmed the exact address or neighborhood of the new location. The owners stated they will reveal where they are headed very soon.

Edgewood Avenue Memories

What they're saying:

Co-owner Johnny expressed deep gratitude for the neighborhood and its patrons.

"Personally, I love this street," Johnny wrote. "It has an energy that's hard to find anywhere else in Atlanta. I've met so many incredible people because of it, and it's honestly hard to imagine saying goodbye."