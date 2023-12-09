Police: Man shot during meet-up for online transaction in Decatur

A man was shot while trying to make a purchase from an online seller during a meet-up, according to DeKalb County Police.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday along the 2600 block of Preston Drive in Decatur

The victim, a man in his 50s, was shot in the torso. He told police he was there to purchase an item from someone he had met online. At some point during their transaction, he says the seller pulled out a gun and shot him before taking off.

Police were still working to identify the shooter.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.