Police: Man shot during argument over phones at Atlanta gas station

Officers are searching for a man they say shot another man during a fight over a cell phone at an Atlanta gas station.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that around 4:30 a.m. they were called to the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, at least four men got into an argument over cell phones at the BP gas station at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Westland Boulevard.

During the argument, police say one of the men fired a shot, hitting another in the shoulder. The victim then ran off into the nearby MARTA station.

Police are currently checking security cameras to try to identity a suspect in the case. Right now, the gunman is described as a Black male who possibly has dreadlocks and could be about 6 feet tall.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

