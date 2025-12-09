Nearly 1,000 metro Atlanta dogs need homes as shelters exceed capacity

article

The Brief Nearly 1,000 dogs across Fulton and DeKalb shelters urgently need adopters or fosters. Fulton County’s shelter is more than 30 dogs above capacity after 33 new arrivals in one day. More than a dozen DeKalb dogs are in critical need of placement, with several long-stay pets struggling.



Nearly 1,000 dogs are ready to find a cuddle buddy and furever home.

LifeLine Animal Project says more than four dozen dogs are in danger of being put down if not adopted soon.

Urgent dog adoption alert

What they're saying:

Fulton County Animal Services reports more than 33 dogs arrived at the shelter on Monday, more than 30 dogs above the shelter’s target population. "We are in a heartbreaking situation. Our shelter is currently 31 dogs above our target population, and yesterday alone, 33 dogs arrived at our doors. That was just one day — and this is our reality," officials wrote on Facebook.

In DeKalb County, they currently have 387 dogs with more than a dozen needing an urgent home. "Celia, Ripley, Fireworks, Bellaru, and Keegan are just a few who have been struggling in the shelter and urgently need an adopter or foster to welcome them into a loving home," officials wrote.

Where can you adopt a dog?

What you can do:

Fulton County Animal Services is located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, Georgia, and can be reached by phone at 404-613-0358.

Fulton County shelter visiting and adoption hours:

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, Georgia, and can be reached by phone at 404-294-2996.

DeKalb County shelter visiting and adoption hours:

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shelter is closed to the public on Wednesdays.

All adoptions are under $85.

Fostering opportunities are also available.