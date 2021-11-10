Police: Man shot during argument on side of Atlanta road

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Interstate 20 that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were called to the I-20 bridge at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after a report of a man shot shortly after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was talking to the shooter when they started arguing. At some point in the argument, the man was shot in his lower back and leg.

The man collapsed under the bridge and the shooter fled the scene.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. At last report, he was in stable condition.

Officials have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

