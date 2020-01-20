Police: Man shoots sister's boyfriend, officer shoots brother

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting and a separate deadly shooting in LaGrange.

According to the GBI, a LaGrange police officer responded to the Tall Pines apartment complex around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

Jazmen Glanton and his girlfriend got into an argument, according the GBI. The girlfriend’s brother, Patrick Reeves called 911.

The LaGrange police officer told investigators she saw Reeves shoot Glanton when she arrived. The officer reportedly told Reeves to stop his gun and that’s when she shot Reeves in the arm.

Glanton was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Reeves was also taken the hospital and is expected to survive.

A neighbor who wishes to stay anonymous said she heard everything unfold.

“I heard one of the gentlemen say why are you putting your hands on my sister. Shortly after that the gentleman walked out out of the house and approached the other gentleman and then I heard three gunshots go off,” she said.

She tells FOX 5, a bullet went through her window and hit walls in her apartment.

“I’m glad I’m alive. I’m glad my dad’s still here with me because he was within not even two feet from the bullet,” she said.