Police: Man runs into traffic after allegedly killing mom

A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his own mother and then trying to harm himself.

Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. drivers called police after seeing the man running in traffic on Buford Highway near Suwanee Creek Road. They say he was throwing his body into passing cars, appearing to want to get hit.

"It's very disheartening. Our prayers go out to the family." — Gwinnett County Police Officer Carlton Releford

When officers arrived the man told them he had stabbed his mother and that she could be found in a nearby home on Chelsea Falls Lane in unincorporated Suwanee. Police went to the house and located an 81-year-old woman suffering from injuries to her face. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, sadly doctors couldn't save her life.

The 45-year-old man was taken into custody. Police tell us he and the mother lived in the home. Detectives don't have a motive for the crime and officers on the scene couldn't tell us if police had been to the home before. The names of both the suspect and the mother haven't been released.

