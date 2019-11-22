Police: Man kidnaps girlfriend trying to break up with him

A man is behind bars after Gwinnett County police said he kidnapped a woman who was trying to break up with him.

Officers were called to a home on Cooper Lakes Drive in Grayson shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a frantic woman who said her 23-year-old daughter had just been abducted by her daughter's boyfriend.

According to police, the mother told investigators her daughter was in the process of breaking up with 23-year-old Tangelo Tagari Roberts via text message. The mother said Roberts showed up at their house, pushed through the front door, then went upstairs to her daughter's room. That's when the couple started arguing.

The mother told police Roberts pushed and grabbed her daughter, forcing her outside against her will.

Roberts took off with the victim in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators were able to ping the victim's phone near Ozora Road. Surveillance video was eventually used to track down the suspect in unincorporated Loganville. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

The victim was found safe and eventually reunited with her family.

Roberts has been charged with one count of kidnapping. He's being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.