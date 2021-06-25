Police: Man kidnapped, robbed after car crash in Atlanta

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery and kidnapping of a driver after a car crash on an Atlanta street early Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that a man walked into the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 1 Precinct and reported that he had been kidnapped at gunpoint and robbed.

According to the victim, he was driving on the 2400 block of Spring Street when his vehicle was hit by a dark sedan.

When the man got out to look for damage, police say a suspect approached him with a gun and ordered him to get back into his car.

The suspect then forced the man to drive to the 600 block of Lee Street and tried to get him to use a walk-up ATM. When the man refused, the suspect made him drive to a drive-through ATM on the 1000 block of Chattahoochie Avenue.

In total, police say the man was forced to withdraw $2,700 from the ATM.

After trying to get the man to withdraw more money, police say the suspect made the man drive to the 2000 block of Arlington Circle, where he fled the vehicle.

Investigators are working to try to identify the suspect. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

