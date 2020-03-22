Police: Man injured in early morning NW Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating an early morning shooting, but they say they're not getting much help from the victim.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Main Street in northwest Atlanta Sunday morning.

When they arrived, investigators say the victim met them outside and said he had been shot once in the chest.

According to officers, the man said he was standing outside in the home's backyard when he was hit by a stray bullet.

But police say they have reasons to doubt this story.

"The victim has been very, very uncooperative with the investigators who are trying to find out the true nature of this matter," Atlanta Police Capt. T. Williams said. "He has not given information about who or where or anything."

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Police are now working to see if they can piece together exactly what happened.