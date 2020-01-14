Police: Man gunned down in Cobb County apartment, gunman on the run

Police are searching for the person who gunned down a 22-year-old man inside a Cobb County apartment early Tuesday morning.

Cobb County police said their officers were called out to the Alta Mill Apartments located at 1650 Anderson Mill Road around 1 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of someone shot.

Officers said they found a Daquan Murphy, 22, of Austell, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later died.

Investigators did not have any information on a suspect or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.