Police: Man found dead near Atlanta Whole Foods

Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind an Atlanta grocery store Friday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Whole Foods on the 3,500 block of Northside Parkway after reports of a person down around 9:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unresponsive man with facial injuries.

Emergency medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Police have not released the man's identity or the cause of his death.

Advertisement

Atlanta police investigators are now working to determine what lead up to the man's death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.