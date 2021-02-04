Police: Man drives stolen car into downtown Atlanta hotel lobby

article

A man is in custody after police say he drove a car into the lobby of a downtown Atlanta hotel overnight.

Officials say they were responding to a hit and run call downtown on Courtland Street when the suspect drove up.

"I guess he got spooked and for some reason, he drove his car inside the lobby of the Sheraton right here on Courtland Avenue," APD Captain Graham said. "He backed it up to the elevator and got on the elevator."

Officers arrested him on the 11th floor of the hotel.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The suspect now faces charges of auto theft and damage to property. Additional charges may be coming as well.

Police say the car he was driving was stolen out of Macon, Georgia.

According to authorities, the suspect took it out for a test drive and never brought it back.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.