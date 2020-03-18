Police: Man breaks into Gwinnett County gift shop through ceiling

Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a Gwinnett County gift shop after breaking in through the ceiling.

It happened at Linda Tienda on South Norcross Tucker Road.

According to police, the owner of the store said a man knocked on the door around 4 a.m. while her mother cleaned the shop. The owner said the man asked to buy something, but they turned him down and he walked away.

The owner told police when she returned to open the store for the day, the front door was unlocked and there was damage to the ceiling. Surveillance footage revealed the same man who showed up at 4 a.m. had returned to the store and entered the shop through the ceiling.

According to police, the suspect tried to break into the gambling and gaming machines, then left through the front door.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.