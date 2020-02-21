Police: Man arrested in double stabbing in northwest Atlanta

Police said they have made an arrested in a double stabbing in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Larry Eugene Lee, 78, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the Fulton County jail on aggravated assault charges.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Fairburn Road NW. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds to his chest and a woman with minor cuts.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The woman was treated at the scene.

Investigators said Lee got into some sort of argument with the victims inside the resident. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

The names of the victims have not been released.