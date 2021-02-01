Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:45 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County

Police: Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Gordon County home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gordon County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Gordon County Sheriff's Office) (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a Gordon County man after a deadly domestic disturbance at a home in Fairmount.

Officials say that they were called to the home on Scott Brown Road Sunday night at around 9:50 p.m. after reports of violence.

When they got to the scene, a police officer found a woman outside who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

According to police, a neighbor had intervened in the assault and held the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Patrick H. O'Ree, at the scene until officers arrived.

O'Ree is now in custody. Officials have not yet said what he may be charged with.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.