Police: Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Gordon County home

article

Police have arrested a Gordon County man after a deadly domestic disturbance at a home in Fairmount.

Officials say that they were called to the home on Scott Brown Road Sunday night at around 9:50 p.m. after reports of violence.

When they got to the scene, a police officer found a woman outside who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

According to police, a neighbor had intervened in the assault and held the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Patrick H. O'Ree, at the scene until officers arrived.

O'Ree is now in custody. Officials have not yet said what he may be charged with.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.