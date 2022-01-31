Police looking to identify suspect in armed robbery at Bankhead store

article

Carrollton police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of a Bankhead convenience store Saturday.

Officials say around 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, that man robbed the Bankhead Shoppette on the 1300 block of Bankhead highway.

Investigators shared surveillance photos of the man hoping that someone would recognize his clothing, mask, or shoes.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call detectives at 770-834-4451 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

