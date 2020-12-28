Police looking for person who threw dog in dumpster to die.

Villa Rica police are looking for the person who tossed a dog in a dumpster. Officers say fortunately someone heard the dog wimper and found her before it was too late.

It was Christmas day. A man who lives at the Wilson Mill Townhomes was taking out his trash when he heard a noise coming from inside the dumpster. When he couldn't figure out where the noise was coming from he called police.

Officers searched through the trash and found a black plastic bag with a blanket inside.

"When the officer opened the blanket he found a dog that had been left there. You could tell she had not been fed for awhile and was almost to the point of death," said Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix.

Officers say the dog was freezing and they could tell she was malnourished. They immediately took her to Atlanta West Veterinary Hospital.

"It was Christmas, but luckily there were some workers there taking care of some dogs so they went to work on the dog and were able to save her life," said Capt. Shaddix.

Once the dog was well enough, she went home with officer Jason O'Neal who found her in that dumpster. She immediately became part of the family. They named her Miracle, as in Christmas Miracle. She is doing much better and even has her own Facebook page so people who have heard about her can keep up with her recovery.

Police posted her story on social media hoping someone knows something about the person who left Miracle in that dumpster and will call them with information.

"We want to find the person that mistreated this dog and attempted to throw her away. We want to find this person and hold them accountable," said Capt. Shaddix.

Donations for Miracle's treatment can be made to Atlanta West Veterinary Hospital, 770-459-2253.

