Police: Juvenile shot in SW Atlanta, shooter fled in white sedan

Police are searching for the person who shot a juvenile in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Amal Drive SW a little after 6 p.m. Atlanta police said officers found a juvenile suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the should.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officers said the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing

Police said the shooter left the scene in a white sedan. A description of the shooter has not been released.

The name and age of the victim were not immediately known.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

