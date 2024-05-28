Police investigating reported death at DeKalb County motel

DeKalb County police have responded to a local motel after reports of a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police officers and detectives at the Efficiency Lodge on the 3600 block of Decatur's Flat Shoals Road.

Investigators have been working at the scene since around 4:45 a.m. and have surrounded part of the building with crime scene tape.

While details remain scarce, neighbors told FOX 5 that they believe a woman was killed in a shooting at the motel.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or videos, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.