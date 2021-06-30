Police investigating why a 63-year-old man was stabbed

Atlanta police said a 63-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday morning and investigators are working to learn why.

Officers went to the intersection of Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and Mcafee Street after 7 a.m. to answer a 911 call.

Police said they found a man with lacerations to his back and arm. He was conscious when first responders rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators shared preliminary findings that indicated the man was walking when he was suddenly approached and assaulted by another man. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.