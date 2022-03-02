Police investigating online bomb threat toward the University of Georgia

article

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat toward the University of Georgia posted on social media Wednesday.

In an email sent to all faculty, staff members, and students, UGA officials reported that an individual posted a bomb threat connected to the university on an online chat forum Wednesday morning.

After an investigation, UGA police say they traced the post to a computer address in another state and do not believe it is a credible threat.

Police in the unnamed state are working with the university to trace the threat, the university said.

Officials have not released the nature of the threat, but say that they will inform the campus of any other developments in the investigation.

