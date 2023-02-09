Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say

article

Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW.

Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man who was wounded by a bullet.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police investigate a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Feb. 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

No arrests have been made.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is handling the investigation.