Police investigating shooting inside Atlanta club

Police are investigating after someone opened fire inside an Atlanta nightclub early Monday morning.

According to police, an off-duty Atlanta police officer was working an extra job at Oak Lounge on Ivan Allen Boulevard when shots were reported inside the club. It happened shortly after midnight.

Police investigating shots fired inside Oak Lounge.

Responding officers arrived to find people leaving Oak Lounge after a fight had broken out. Investigators said someone fired one shot during the altercation.

No injuries were reported.

Police said no suspects or victims were identified.