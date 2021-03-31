GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County warehouse

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to an officer-involved shooting at a warehouse parking lot in Lithonia Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to a scene in the area of Covington Highway at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Officers are currently at a warehouse parking lot off of the 6,400 block of Chupp Road.

Police have confirmed that there was a shooting, but have not released any more details about any possible victims or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the GBI says they are working to gather details.

