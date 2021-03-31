Expand / Collapse search

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at DeKalb County warehouse

By FOX 5 Digital Team
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at&nbsp;a warehouse parking lot Wednesday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to an officer-involved shooting at a warehouse parking lot in Lithonia Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to a scene in the area of Covington Highway at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard around 4 a.m.  

Officers are currently at a warehouse parking lot off of the 6,400 block of Chupp Road.

Police have confirmed that there was a shooting, but have not released any more details about any possible victims or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the GBI says they are working to gather details.

This story is developing. Check back for details.