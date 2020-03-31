Police investigating homicide of elderly Hampton woman

Georgia law enforcement are investigating a homicide at a home in Hampton, Georgia that happened over the weekend.

According to the City of Hampton Police Department, officers were called to Rosewald Drive on Saturday around 12:30 after reports of a person down.

When they got to the scene, officials found 71-year-old Katherine Louise Maddux dead.

After an autopsy, officials declared the death a homicide.

No suspect has been identified in the investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Hampton Police Department at 770-946-4513 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.