Police investigating drive-by shooting on South Fulton road

South Fulton police are asking the public to help them find a drive-by shooting suspect.

The South Fulton Police Department shared security video from a home on the 5000 block of Babbling View recorded on May 19.

In the video, a car is seen driving by the home before multiple flashes are caught on camera.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects.

