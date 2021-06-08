Police investigating double shooting at Athens apartments

Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday afternoon on Sycamore Drive.

Police said officers arrived at a home at around 2:36 p.m. on the 200 block of Sycamore Drive after receiving a call of a shooting and found two men wounded.

Both men had been shot, police said.

Medical personnel drove the men to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the men shot or release any information on a potential suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson at paul.johnson@accgov.com or 762-400-7060.

