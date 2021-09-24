Police investigating deadly stabbing at Southwest Atlanta home

article

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to the 700 block of Bonnie Brae Avenue SW around 2:27 a.m. after reports of a person down.

When they got to the home, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the man and are working to figure out the circumstances behind the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

