Police investigating body found on I-285 W exit ramp

article

Police are investigating a death on an Interstate 285 exit in Sandy Springs Thursday morning.

Officers have shut down the I-285 West exit ramp to Roswell Road as part of the investigation.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that police located a body in the road around 5a.m. Thursday.

There is no crash scene, and police have not said what led up to the victim's death.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person who was killed.