Police investigate shooting near downtown Atlanta condos

Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Officers went to 425 Chapel Street SW sometime after 3 p.m. Friday. A condominium complex is located near the area. The address is a few short blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No word on injuries.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

