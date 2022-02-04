Police investigate shooting near downtown Atlanta condos
ATLANTA - Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta.
Officers went to 425 Chapel Street SW sometime after 3 p.m. Friday. A condominium complex is located near the area. The address is a few short blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
No word on injuries.
It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
