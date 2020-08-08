Police investigate shooting in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Saturday night.

Investigators confirmed the shooting happened around 8:00 pm in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road. Officers arrived and found several vehicles that were hit by gunshots.

Police did not find anyone in the area who had been shot. Authorities learned an argument between a group of men led to gunshots.

MARTA temporarily suspended service along route 110 at Peachtree Street due to police activity in the area.

Police have not said if anyone was actually shot during the shooting, but detained at least two people for questioning.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.