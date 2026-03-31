Police investigate shooting at The Gallery at South DeKalb

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at The Gallery at South DeKalb on Tuesday evening. Authorities have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or what led to the gunfire at the mall. Police said the shooting may have been self-inflicted.



DeKalb County police are investigating a possible self-inflicted shooting at a local mall on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to The Gallery at South DeKalb following reports of shots fired.

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed they are actively investigating the incident at the shopping center on Candler Road, police said.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Whether the shooting was accidental has not yet been confirmed.