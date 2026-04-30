Man injured in shooting after crowd gathered in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is recovering after he was shot during a crowd dispute early Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Investigators determined the gunfire started during a dispute within a crowd gathered in the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, the crowd had already run away. The man who was shot was alert and conscious when he was taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the person who opened fire or released the name of the victim.
It is also unclear what exactly sparked the dispute or the current medical status of the man who was shot.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.