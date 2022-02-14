Police investigate school bus crash in Cobb County, no injuries

article

No one was injured in a school bus crash in Cobb County on Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. along Atlanta Road SE at Cooper Lake Drive SE. Cobb County police said traffic in the area was snarled for hours as crews worked to investigate the crash and clear the roadway.

There were no reports of any serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson released the following statement:

"This afternoon, a bus was involved in an accident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and students were safely transported home."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

