Police investigate deadly shooting at Lithonia-area gas station

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an abandoned gas station along a busy Lithonia-area highway.

Officers were called out to the 6000 block of Covington Highway around 2:50 p.m. DeKalb County police said they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting at a gas station in Lithonia on July 14, 2021 (FOX 5)

Details about a gunman were not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.